Rocket Land in Toronto for Rivalry Match

October 23, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Toronto Marlies (2-4-0-1) and Laval Rocket (3-4-0-0) will reignite their North Division rivalry Tuesday night when they face off for the first time this season.

The Marlies are hoping to build off Saturday's win over Hartford and take a second straight victory when the Rocket come to town. Entering the game, the Marlies have won 11 straight meetings against Laval dating back to last season.

Carl Grundstrom will look to keep his hot streak going as the winger has picked up four points (2G, 2A) in his last two games. Trevor Moore (6G, 2A) and Sam Gagner (4G, 4A) lead the Marlies offensively entering the contest.

The Rocket enter the game having lost two straight to Springfield. They are 1-1-0-0 on the road so far this season but have played on home ice for their five previous games.

Kenny Agostino is averaging a point-per-game in the early going with 3G, 4A while Byron Froese, Michael McCarron, Alex Belzile and Brett Kulak each have five points on the year.

Special teams presents an interesting matchup in tonight's game as the Marlies have enjoyed early season success on the power play (23.3%) while Laval's penalty kill has been stellar (90.0%). On the opposite side of things, the Marlies are looking to improve their penalty kill (76.7%) while Laval's power play has struggled to get going this season (10.7%).

Puck drop is set for 7:00 and fans can tune in to all the action on Leafs Nation Network and AHLTV.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates and behind-the-scenes access from Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Head to Head (2018-19 Regular Season)

2-4-0-1 Overall Record 3-4-0-0

0-0-0-0 Head To Head 0-0-0-0

Win 1 Streak Loss 2

29 Goals For 20

34 Goals Against 20

23.3% Power Play Percentage 10.7%

76.7% Penalty Kill Percentage 90.0%

T. Moore (6) Leading Goal Scorer K. Agostino, M. Froese, B. Chaput (3)

T. Moore, S. Gagner (8) Leading Points Scorer K. Agostino (7)

K. Kaskisuo, J. Glass (1) Wins Leader C. Lindgren (3)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.