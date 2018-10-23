Filip Hronek Assigned to Grand Rapids
October 23, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday assigned defenseman Filip Hronek to the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Hronek, 20, became the 171st Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he made his debut with the Red Wings on Oct. 4 vs. Columbus. He picked up his first NHL point on an assist against Toronto on Oct. 11 and scored his first NHL goal two days later at Boston. In total, the 6-foot, 178-pound blueliner has tallied three points (1-2 - 3), 18 penalty minutes and 13 shots while averaging 19:11 of ice time in six appearances with Detroit.
In his first full year as a professional with Grand Rapids in 2017-18, Hronek tied the franchise's single-season scoring record for rookie defensemen with 39 points (11-28 - 39) in 67 games and was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team. Detroit's third choice, 53rd overall, in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Hronek made his North American pro debut with the Griffins at the end of the 2016-17 campaign, picking up two points (1-1 - 2) in 10 regular season games and helping Grand Rapids win the Calder Cup after skating in two postseason contests.
A native of Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic, Hronek has represented his country at the 2018 IIHF World Championship and the 2017 and 2016 World Junior Championships.
Grand Rapids makes its first-ever trip to Belleville this Friday and Saturday. Both games begin at 7 p.m.
