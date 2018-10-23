Blackhawks Assign Former Calder Cup Champ Forsberg to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have assigned goaltender Anton Forsberg to the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, and recalled forward Luke Johnson from Rockford.

Forsberg, 25, played in 35 NHL games for the Blackhawks last season, notching a 10-16-4 record with a 2.97 goals against average and a .908 save percentage. The campaign marked his first full season at the NHL level, and the netminder established career-high totals in games played, minutes (836) and wins for Chicago. He capped the campaign with 30 or more saves in 12 of his outings with the Blackhawks, including a season-high 42 saves on Jan. 30 at Nashville.

The Harnosand, Sweden native was originally selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the seventh round (188th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft. Forsberg made his professional debut with Springfield in 2013-14 and has since combined for a 73-35-10 record with a 2.22 GAA and .923 save percentage in 126 career AHL games with the Falcons (2013-14) and Cleveland (2015-17). He led the Monsters to the 2016 Calder Cup title after posting a perfect 9-0 record with two shutouts during his 10 postseason outings.

In addition, Forsberg has also combined for an 11-24-4 record with a 3.21 GAA and .901 save percentage in 45 career NHL appearances with Columbus (2014-17) and Chicago (2017-18).

Johnson, 24, began the 2018-19 season with the Blackhawks and made his NHL debut on Oct. 4 at Ottawa. He fired two shots on goal and logged four penalty minutes over three contests with Chicago before begin reassigned to the IceHogs on Oct. 23.

The Grand Forks, North Dakota native has spent each of the last two seasons with Rockford, logging 49 points (22g, 27a) in 148 AHL games. He was named the Rockford's Rookie of the Year in 2016-17 after leading all IceHogs rookies in points (17), assists (9) and shots on goal (134) that year.

