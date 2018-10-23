Jaros Recalled by Ottawa

Defenceman Christian Jaros has been recalled by the Ottawa Senators from the Belleville Senators.

It is the third time already this season that Jaros has made the trip to the nation's capital. The Slovak d-man has an assist in three games this season with Ottawa along with two penalty minutes.

Jaros has also played in one game with Belleville without recording a point.

The Sens are back in action Wednesday when Binghamton visits CAA Arena. Tickets are available.

