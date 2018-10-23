Rocket Fall to Defending Champion Toronto Marlies 2-1 in Overtime
October 23, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release
TORONTO - The Laval Rocket faced the divisional rival Toronto Marlies for the first of ten times this season at the Coca-Cola Coliseum on Tuesday night, where they fell to the affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 in overtime after former Rocket player Adam Cracknell netted the game-winner with less than a minute to play in the extra frame.
Charlie Lindgren turned away all 13 of Toronto's shots in the opening frame, keeping the defending Calder Cup champions off the board in a period that was largely dominated by the home team. Though Toronto was stronger offensively to start the game, Michael McCarron forced opposing netminder Jeff Glass to be sharp late in the period in order to keep the game scoreless as he defended the puck with his long reach and charged the net with it.
Joël Bouchard's players came out stronger in the second period and outshot the Marlies 12-9, killed off three consecutive penalties, and put significantly more pressure on Glass to not let Toronto go down by a goal or more. Kenny Agostino came close to his fourth goal of the season off a one-timer in the second, but Glass flashed the glove to keep the game scoreless after two.
The Marlies broke the game's shutout a little before the halfway mark of the third with a wraparound goal that surprised Lindgren, who made 20 saves and who earned the game's third star honours in the loss. With the offensive pressure continuing to mount in favour of the Rocket however, Cale Fleury put Laval on the board with less than four minutes left in regulation to send his team to overtime with his first goal in the professional ranks. Despite the hard-fought battle by Laval, Cracknell scored the goal that gave Toronto the victory late in the extra frame.
"This game wasn't easy to play for the players," explained Bouchard after the game. "They fought the whole game, and they went to get the one point. I really liked their push," he confirmed.
Goalscorers :
LAV: Fleury (Chaput, Belzile)
TOR: Greening (Piccinich, Subban) | Cracknell
Goaltenders :
LAV: Lindgren (20/22) | TOR: Glass (24/25)
Rocket Powerplay : 0/3| Rocket Penalty Kill : 4/4
Three Stars :
Jeff Glass - TOR | 2. Adam Cracknell - TOR | 3. Charlie Lindgren- LAV
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2018
- Rocket Fall to Defending Champion Toronto Marlies 2-1 in Overtime - Laval Rocket
- McCollum, Admirals Shut Down Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- Rocket Land in Toronto for Rivalry Match - Toronto Marlies
- Condors Stranger Things Night Is Saturday - Bakersfield Condors
- 'Canes Recall Roy, Re-Assign Bishop to AHL - Charlotte Checkers
- Filip Hronek Assigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Phantoms Weekly - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Weekly #3: Big Week Has Hershey Trending Upwards - Hershey Bears
- Blais Assigned to Rampage by St. Louis - San Antonio Rampage
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Weekly: Penguins Wrap up One Home and Home, Look Forward to Another - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Rampage Announce 2018-19 Television Broadcast Schedule - San Antonio Rampage
- Blackhawks Assign Former Calder Cup Champ Forsberg to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- American Hockey League Announces Suspensions - AHL
- Sens Announce Teddy Bear Package - Belleville Senators
- John Muse Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Jaros Recalled by Ottawa - Belleville Senators
- Lehigh Valley Loans D David Drake to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- The Bridgeport Report - Week 3 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Columbus Blue Jackets Name Trent Vogelhuber Assistant Coach for AHL's Cleveland Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Laval Rocket Stories
- Rocket Fall to Defending Champion Toronto Marlies 2-1 in Overtime
- Rocket Defence Allow 16 Shots in 4-2 Loss to Springfield
- McCarron Scores Twice in 5-3 Loss to Thunderbirds
- Rocket Penalty Kill Scores Twice in 5-2 Victory
- Blackwood Shines with 40-Save Performance in 2-1 Win over the Rocket