Rocket Fall to Defending Champion Toronto Marlies 2-1 in Overtime

October 23, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release





TORONTO - The Laval Rocket faced the divisional rival Toronto Marlies for the first of ten times this season at the Coca-Cola Coliseum on Tuesday night, where they fell to the affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 in overtime after former Rocket player Adam Cracknell netted the game-winner with less than a minute to play in the extra frame.

Charlie Lindgren turned away all 13 of Toronto's shots in the opening frame, keeping the defending Calder Cup champions off the board in a period that was largely dominated by the home team. Though Toronto was stronger offensively to start the game, Michael McCarron forced opposing netminder Jeff Glass to be sharp late in the period in order to keep the game scoreless as he defended the puck with his long reach and charged the net with it.

Joël Bouchard's players came out stronger in the second period and outshot the Marlies 12-9, killed off three consecutive penalties, and put significantly more pressure on Glass to not let Toronto go down by a goal or more. Kenny Agostino came close to his fourth goal of the season off a one-timer in the second, but Glass flashed the glove to keep the game scoreless after two.

The Marlies broke the game's shutout a little before the halfway mark of the third with a wraparound goal that surprised Lindgren, who made 20 saves and who earned the game's third star honours in the loss. With the offensive pressure continuing to mount in favour of the Rocket however, Cale Fleury put Laval on the board with less than four minutes left in regulation to send his team to overtime with his first goal in the professional ranks. Despite the hard-fought battle by Laval, Cracknell scored the goal that gave Toronto the victory late in the extra frame.

"This game wasn't easy to play for the players," explained Bouchard after the game. "They fought the whole game, and they went to get the one point. I really liked their push," he confirmed.

Goalscorers :

LAV: Fleury (Chaput, Belzile)

TOR: Greening (Piccinich, Subban) | Cracknell

Goaltenders :

LAV: Lindgren (20/22) | TOR: Glass (24/25)

Rocket Powerplay : 0/3| Rocket Penalty Kill : 4/4

Three Stars :

Jeff Glass - TOR | 2. Adam Cracknell - TOR | 3. Charlie Lindgren- LAV

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.