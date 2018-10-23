Condors Stranger Things Night Is Saturday

October 23, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors return to Dignity Health Home Ice at Rabobank Arena on Saturday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. for Stranger Things Night presented by HOT 94.1 FM. Dress in your favorite Halloween costume, Trick-or-Treat on the concourse, and we will have Game 4 of the World Series on arena televisions so you do not miss a minute of the action!

WATCH: Stranger Things Night in Condorstown

SATURDAY, OCT. 27 - STRANGER THINGS NIGHT @ 7 p.m.

Click here to purchase tickets

Presented by HOT 94.1 FM

Dress in your favorite Halloween costume as there will be a costume contest during the second intermission; extra points awarded for 80's or Stranger Things themed attire!

Kids can Trick-or-Treat on the concourse at the game and load up on candy even before Halloween

George The Giant, who has appeared on The Tonight Show and America's Got Talent, will perform one of the oldest and most dangerous arts known to man during the first intermission; Kali Spinner will perform the Art of Fire to entertain all in attendance

There will be a waffle eating contest in honor of the character Eleven, who enjoys the breakfast item

Sign up at the game to ride the Zamboni during intermissions at the Condors Community Foundation Hub behind section 101

The Condors host Stockton in a Pacific Division Rivalry Night Game

Puck drops at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. (5:45 p.m. for Condors365 Members) TEDDY BEAR TOSS 3-PACKS ON SALE NOW!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.