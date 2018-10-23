Blais Assigned to Rampage by St. Louis

October 23, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





SAN ANTONIO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced on Tuesday that the Blues have assigned forward Sammy Blais (BLAY) to the San Antonio Rampage.

Blais, 22, has played in eight games with the Blues to start the 2018-19 campaign. The Montmagny, Quebec native played 42 games last season with the Rampage, totaling 17 goals and 40 points to rank second on the team in scoring and first in points-per-game. A sixth-round Blues draft pick in 2014, Blais also appeared in 11 games with the Blues last season and notched a goal and two assists.

In 2017-18 with the Rampage, Blais enjoyed three separate five-game points streaks and three multi-goal games, including a hat trick.

Over the past two seasons, Blais has appeared in 117 AHL games with San Antonio and the Chicago Wolves and posted 43 goals and 83 points. Before turning pro, Blais played parts of three seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Victoriaville and Charlottetown. Blais recorded 71 goals and 178 points in 149 junior games from 2013-16.

The Rampage continue their road trip on Tuesday night with their second meeting of the season with the Milwaukee Admirals. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, with the game available on The Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

To purchase tickets for San Antonio Rampage hockey, contact the AT&T Center Box Office at 210-444-5870 or buy online at SARampage.com. The 2018-19 season is presented by H-E-B and Wells Fargo.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.