Columbus Blue Jackets Name Trent Vogelhuber Assistant Coach for AHL's Cleveland Monsters

COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Columbus Blue Jackets announced today that former club draft pick Trent Vogelhuber has retired as a player and will join the Cleveland Monsters, Columbus' American Hockey League affiliate, as an assistant coach. He replaces Carey Krug, who left the club earlier this month.

"We are very excited to have Trent join our coaching staff in Cleveland," said Blue Jackets Associate General Manager Bill Zito, who oversees hockey operations for the Monsters as the club's general manager. "Trent was a smart, hard-working player and this is a great next step in his hockey career. The timing worked out given Carey's decision to return to his family and the personal hockey instruction work he does in the Detroit-area."

Vogelhuber, 30, is a Dublin, Ohio native and was the first player from the Columbus-area drafted by the Blue Jackets, selected in the seventh round, 211th overall, at the 2007 NHL Draft held at Nationwide Arena. He played six seasons as a pro, registering 28 goals and 45 assists for 73 points with 191 penalty minutes in 267 career AHL games with the Springfield Falcons, Lake Erie Monsters and San Antonio Rampage.

He spent four of those seasons in the Blue Jackets organization from 2012-16. In 2015-16, he collected a career-high 11-16-27 and 65 penalty minutes in 70 games and added 2-5-7 in 17 playoff outings to help the Monsters capture the Calder Cup championship. He spent the past two seasons with the San Antonio Rampage, the AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche.

Prior to turning professional, Vogelhuber spent four seasons at Miami University from 2008-12. He tallied 21-30-51 and 123 penalty minutes in 149 career games with the Redhawks. He helped Miami capture a CCHA regular season championship in 2009-10 and earn trips to four consecutive NCAA tournaments. In 2008-09, the team advanced to the NCAA championship game, where it suffered a 4-3 overtime loss to Boston University.

