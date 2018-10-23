Rampage Announce 2018-19 Television Broadcast Schedule

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Rampage announced their 2018-19 television broadcast schedule on Tuesday, with five games to be aired on FOX Sports Southwest this season. The Rampage will play their first televised game on Oct. 26 against the San Jose Barracuda when they celebrate their first D?a de los Muertos game at the AT&T Center.

In addition to their Dia de los Muertos game, other televised theme nights throughout the season include Ugly Sweater Night on Dec. 14, Pink in the Rink on Feb. 1, and Military Appreciation Night on Mar. 1.

San Antonio Spurs studio host Dan Weiss, who led Rampage broadcast for nine seasons from 2009-18, will deliver play-by-play for all five televised games on FOX Sports Southwest, beginning with D?a de los Muertos when the Rampage will become Los Chimuelos de San Antonio.

Televised games will also be broadcast on radio, available on The Ticket 760AM with Brian McCormack on play-by-play, as well as online via the AHL TV web stream. The AHL will also be highlighting the Dia de los Muertos game on Friday, streaming the game on Facebook Live.

The full Rampage television schedule is as follows:

Oct. 26 vs San Jose Barracuda FOX Sports Southwest, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 vs Iowa Wild FOX Sports Southwest, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1 vs Grand Rapids Griffins FOX Sports Southwest Plus, 7:30 p.m. Feb.15 @ Grand Rapids Griffins FOX Sports Southwest, 6:00 p.m. Mar. 1 vs Milwaukee Admirals FOX Sports Southwest, 7:30 p.m.

