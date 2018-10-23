John Muse Reassigned to Wheeling

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that goaltender John Muse has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL) to the Penguins' ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Muse is a eighth year pro who racked up a 19-5-2 record while playing for the ECHL's Reading Royals last season along with a 2.24 goals against average, .931 save percentage and three shutouts. His .931 save percentage ranked fourth among ECHL goalies that played at least 1000 minutes in net last season. He also played 15 AHL games last year with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, posting an 11-2-1 record, 2.46 goals against average and .919 save percentage.

Muse signed an NHL contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins on July 1, 2018 after his impressive 2017-18 campaign.

The 30-year-old goalie from East Falmouth, Massachusetts previously captured two NCAA National Championships as a member of the Boston College Eagles, and he won the ECHL's Kelly Cup with the Florida Everblades in 2012. Muse was named Kelly Cup Playoffs MVP that year, registering a 1.78 goals against average and .939 save percentage in 13 postseason games on the run to the Everblades' first and only ECHL title.

