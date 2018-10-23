'Canes Recall Roy, Re-Assign Bishop to AHL

October 23, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release





RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled forward Nicolas Roy from Charlotte (AHL) and re-assigned forward Clark Bishop to the Checkers.

Roy, 21, has recorded seven points (5g, 2a) in six games with Charlotte this season. He was named AHL Player of the Week on Oct. 7 after posting back-to-back three-point games. The 6'4", 205-pound forward made his NHL debut last season in Carolina's season-finale win over Tampa Bay on April 7. In 2017-18, Roy skated in 70 AHL games with Charlotte, tallying 38 points (11g, 27a) in his first full professional season. The Amos, Que., native was drafted by the Hurricanes in the fourth round (96th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Bishop, 22, was recalled by the Hurricanes on Oct. 17 and made his NHL debut on Oct. 20 vs. Colorado. The 6'1", 199-pound forward skated in two games for Carolina, and has posted three points (1g, 2a) in four AHL games with Charlotte this season. The St. John's, N.L., native is in his third professional season and has recorded 37 points (10g, 27a) in 114 career AHL games. Selected by the Hurricanes in the fifth round (127th overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft, Bishop played four seasons in the QMJHL for Cape Breton from 2012-16, tallying 129 points (57g, 72a) in 202 games.

The Hurricanes open a three-game homestand against the San Jose Sharks on Friday at PNC Arena at 7:30 p.m. For more information about Hurricanes ticket packages, please visit www.CarolinaHurricanes.com/tickets, or call 1-866-NHL-CANES (1-866-645-2263).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.