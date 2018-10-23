Sens Announce Teddy Bear Package

The Belleville Senators have announced a teddy bear package for the Sens' Teddy Bear toss game on Dec. 8 at CAA Arena.

The package includes four tickets to the Senators' game against the Providence Bruins as well as a Sens teddy that can be tossed onto the ice when the Senators score their first goal of the night.

Packages are available in the yellow and green sections of the CAA Arena and start at $92 plus applicable taxes and surcharges.

All teddies from the night will be donated to the Belleville Professional Firefighters Christmas Toy Drive.

To purchase a teddy bear package, please visit the Senators' Box Office, located in the QSWC, between 11am-6pm Tuesday-Saturday. The Box Office is open at 9am on Senators home game days.

