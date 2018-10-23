American Hockey League Announces Suspensions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the following suspensions:

Syracuse Crunch forward Dennis Yan has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game vs. Utica on Oct. 20.

Yan was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Syracuse's games Friday (Oct. 26) at Toronto and Saturday (Oct. 27) vs. Charlotte.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins defenseman Will O'Neill has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Lehigh Valley on Oct. 20.

O'Neill was assessed an instigator penalty within the final five minutes of the third period, resulting in an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 46.22. He will miss Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's game Friday (Oct. 26) vs. Hershey.

