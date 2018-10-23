McCollum, Admirals Shut Down Rampage

Milwaukee, WI - Goaltender Tom McCollum stopped all 19 shots he faced on Tuesday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena to lead the Milwaukee Admirals (6-1-1) to a 3-0 victory over the San Antonio Rampage (1-6-0), San Antonio's first shutout defeat of the season.

McCollum saw his busiest workload in the third period, stopping ten shots to cement his tenth career AHL shutout. Mathieu Olivier capped the scoring for the Admirals in the final frame with his first professional goal.

The Admirals jumped out to a 1-0 lead at 1:41 of the first period, when Anthony Richard fired a left-wing wrist shot on a 2-on-1 rush past goaltender Jordan Binnington for his fourth goal of the season. Yakov Trenin extended the Admiral lead to 2-0 at 15:22 of the first on another 2-on-1 rush, this time with a shot from the right wing past Binnington for his third goal of the year.

Binnington stopped all 13 shots he faced in the second period, but Olivier finished the rebound of a Frederic Allard shot at 5:22 of the third to put the Admirals ahead 3-0.

Binnington stopped 38 of 41 shots in a losing effort, the most saves made in a game by a Rampage goaltender this year. The Rampage losing streak has reached six games.

The Rampage were 6-for-6 on the penalty kill, which included one minute of 5-on-3 penalty kill time in the third period. San Antonio's penalty kill is now at 84.6 percent, ranked eighth in the league.

Brian Flynn returned to the lineup for the Rampage after a two-game absence, logging two shots on goal.

The Rampage finish their four-game road trip on Wednesday night at BMO Harris Bank Center against the Rockford IceHogs. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7 p.m., with the game available on The Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Jordan Binnington: 38 saves on 41 shots

Power Play: 0-for-3

Penalty Kill: 6-for-6

THREE STARS:

1. Anthony Richard - MIL

2. Tom McCollum - MIL

3. Mathieu Olivier - MIL

