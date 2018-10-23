Weekly: Penguins Wrap up One Home and Home, Look Forward to Another
October 23, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
Weekly Rewind
Wednesday, Oct. 17 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Hershey 3
The Penguins dropped their first game of the season to their in-state rivals, the Hershey Bears. Despite a valiant third period effort by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, coming back from a 2-0 deficit to even the score, the Bears escaped with their first victory of the year.
Friday, Oct. 19 - PENGUINS 5 at Lehigh Valley 4
In a back-and-forth, offensively supercharged showdown between two Pennsylvania squads, the Penguins put away the Lehigh Valley Phantoms with 64 seconds remaining. Captain Garrett Wilson scored the final tally to get Wilkes-Barre/Scranton the win. Earlier in the night, Linus Olund and Sam Miletic both notched their first AHL goals.
Saturday, Oct. 20 - PENGUINS 3 vs. Lehigh Valley 6
In the second game of a home and home with Lehigh Valley, the Penguins fell in another game filled to the brim with scoring. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton managed 45 shots on goal, but were stymied by Alex Lyon enough for the Phantoms to emerge victorious. Sam Miletic scored twice in the first period.
The Week Ahead
Friday, Oct. 26 - PENGUINS vs. Hershey
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton starts another home and home with a PA rival as it gets another crack at the team that handed it its first loss. Hershey's Liam O'Brien leads the team in goals with four, and is the only Bear to have more than two goals this season.
Saturday, Oct. 27 - PENGUINS at Hershey
The Penguins travel down I-81 to Chocolatetown for their final game of October and to close out a five-game stretch of intrastate opponents. The Penguins haven't lost in regulation at Giant Center since Mar. 4, 2017, posting four consecutive wins on the Bears' home ice in the process.
Ice Chips
- The Penguins' win over Lehigh Valley on Oct. 19 was their first at PPL Center since Oct. 14, 2017.
- The Penguins have the chance to complete their first undefeated October on the road since the 2011-12 season.
- Will O'Neill played in his 400th AHL game on Friday, Oct. 19 at Lehigh Valley.
- Sam Miletic is one of only six rookies to be leading his team in points this season.
- Miletic is the first Penguin to record a multi-goal game this season.
DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pt%
1. Springfield 6 4 0 0 2 10 .833
2. Charlotte 6 5 1 0 0 10 .833
3. Hartford 8 4 3 1 0 9 .563
4. PENGUINS 6 4 2 0 0 8 .667
5. Lehigh Valley 6 3 2 0 1 7 .583
6. Bridgeport 7 3 3 1 0 7 .500
7. Providence 7 2 4 1 0 5 .357
8. Hershey 8 2 5 0 1 5 .313
TEAM LEADERS
SKATERS GP G A PTS
Sam Miletic* 6 3 3 6
Garrett Wilson 6 3 2 5
Sam Lafferty* 6 1 4 5
Stefan Elliott 6 0 5 5
3 players tied
3
GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts
Anthony Peters 4 3-1-0 2.22 .931 1
Tristan Jarry 2 1-1-0 3.55 .883 0
* rookie
^ currently with Pittsburgh
UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME
Fri, Oct. 26 Hershey Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.
Sat, Oct. 27 Hershey Giant Center 7:00 p.m.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
Mon. Oct 22 (G) John Muse Reassigned by PIT to WHL
