River Cats miss chance to clinch division in 9-5 loss

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats (69-64) remain one win away from clinching the Pacific Northern division title as they fell 9-5 on Monday night to the Reno Aces (62-71).

Fan-favorite Johnny Cueto was in town making his fifth rehab appearance of the season, and first with Sacramento. He walked none and surrendered three earned runs on six hits. He was removed with one out in the fifth inning after reaching his pitch limit. The right-hander is expected to make one more start with the River Cats before joining the Giants.

Infielder Cristhian Adames stayed hot at the plate with two more hits, including an exciting triple in the fourth inning, which was followed shortly after by an even-more exciting steal of home base. Adames has 11 hits in his last seven games, eight of which have gone for extra bases.

Left-hander Conner Menez (3-0, 4.63) will get a chance to help send the River Cats to their first playoff appearance since 2012. He'll be squaring off with righty RHP Bradin Hagens (3-1, 6.38). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, and on Money 105.5 FM.

Additional Notes

Mauricio Dubon popped an opposite-field shot over the fence for his fourth since joining the River Cats. Three of his four homers have come here at Raley Field. Overall, he's batting 32-for-99 (.323) with eight extra-base hits and 10 walks.

Cristhian Adames's steal of home was the first since Eric Patterson accomplished the feat in 2009.

