Nacho Average Tuesday: Free BBQ Nachos for Fans at Triple-A National Championship Game

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - It's a delectable dream. And it's now a reality.

All fans at the Triple-A National Championship Game at AutoZone Park on Tuesday, Sept. 17 will receive a free order of BBQ Nachos and a free soda or bottled water, as part of "Nacho Average Tuesday" presented by Dave & Buster's.

"When you think Memphis, you think barbecue. And when you think a baseball game in Memphis, you think BBQ Nachos," Redbirds President Craig Unger said. "We're treating fans to this City of Memphis staple as we showcase The Bluff City to a nationwide audience.

"So bring your appetite and your passion for Memphis. We're on national television as we crown a champion, and dinner is on us. It's definitely nacho average Tuesday."

The Triple-A National Championship Game, presented by Ephesus Sports Lighting, pits the winner of the Pacific Coast League against the winner of the International League in a one-game, winner-take-all showdown for Triple-A supremacy. The game starts at 7:00 and is televised on Fox Sports 1.

The Redbirds are the reigning Triple-A National Champions after being the runner-up in 2017, and the City of Memphis previously hosted the game in 2016. Memphis is the first city to have the honor of repeating as Triple-A National Championship Game host in its current format.

"We love being a part of the Memphis community," said Dave & Buster's General Manager Kendrick Smith. "Even though we're new to Memphis, we have been blown away by the support the Redbirds and AutoZone Park receive. We are thrilled to partner with the Redbirds in a unique way for this fantastic game."

Tickets for the game, and more information, can be found at www.memphisredbirds.com/nationalchampionship.

Upcoming Games of Note at AutoZone Park

Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 7:00: Triple A-National Championship Game presented by Ephesus Sports Lighting

For more information on the 2019 season, visit www.memphisredbirds.com.

