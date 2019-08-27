Sounds Drop Second Straight to Omaha

August 27, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





OMAHA - A four-run first inning by the Omaha Storm Chasers helped them to an 8-5 win over the Nashville Sounds Tuesday night at Werner Park. The Storm Chasers collected five hits - including three triples - off Nashville starter Tim Dillard in the opening inning.

Adalberto Mondesi, Chase d'Arnaud and Erich Weiss had triples and Rudy Martin added a double as the Storm Chasers opened an early 4-0 lead.

Nashville got a run back in the second and trimmed the deficit to 4-1 when Jett Bandy lined a two-out single to right-center to score Matt Davidson.

As they did all night, Omaha had an answer to Nashville's rally. Jorge Bonifacio started the bottom of the third with a double and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Weiss to extend their lead to 5-1.

Dillard eventually settled in and tossed 5 2/3 innings, but the offense couldn't erase the early deficit. Davidson's huge night at the plate continued in the fifth when he knocked in Andy Ibanez to make it a 5-2 game.

Omaha's lead was extended to 6-2 before Davidson clubbed his 30th home run of the season in the top of the eighth. He finished the night 3-for-3 with 3 RBI, 2 runs scored and 2 walks.

Trailing 8-3 going to the top of the ninth, the Sounds made it interesting by bringing the tying run to the plate. Ronald Guzman and Davidson drove in runs to make it a three-run game, but Omaha reliever Andres Machado got out of the jam by getting Patrick Wisdom to ground out sharply to third to end the game.

Dillard was charged with the loss, his ninth of the season. He allowed six runs on nine hits and struck out five in the setback.

Game three of the four-game series is scheduled for Wednesday night in Omaha. Left-hander Wes Benjamin (6-6, 5.72) starts for Nashville. Omaha has not named a starter. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

With tonight's 8-5 loss, the Sounds dropped to 61-71 in 2019.

Matt Davidson drilled his 30th home run of the season tonight. He is the eighth player in Nashville Sounds history to hit at least 30 homers in a single season.

Davidson drove in three runs to bring his season RBI total to 91. He is now tied with Anthony Garcia (2018) and Dan Pasqua (1984) for the 10th-most RBI in Nashville Sounds single-season history.

The Sounds have lost back-to-back games for the first time since July 23 and 24 vs. Oklahoma City.

The 2019 season is the 42nd in Nashville Sounds franchise history and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.