Little League Champs to Throw First Pitch at 'Cakes Finale Thursday

August 27, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - New Orleans Baby Cakes News Release





Metairie, LA - The Eastbank All-Stars, Little League World Series champions from River Ridge, will be honored at the New Orleans Baby Cakes' home finale on Thursday by throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

The Eastbank Little League softball team, national runners-up, will also be honored during the pregame ceremony preceding the Baby Cakes' game against the Memphis Redbirds at 7 p.m.

Eastbank won the Little League World Series with an 8-0 victory over Curacao in Williamsport, Pennsylvania on Sunday.

The 'Cakes wrap up the home schedule on Thursday with fan appreciation giveaways, Thirsty Thursday drink specials, and a postgame fireworks show.

For more information, contact the Baby Cakes at (504) 734-5155.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.