Little League Champs to Throw First Pitch at 'Cakes Finale Thursday
August 27, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - New Orleans Baby Cakes News Release
Metairie, LA - The Eastbank All-Stars, Little League World Series champions from River Ridge, will be honored at the New Orleans Baby Cakes' home finale on Thursday by throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.
The Eastbank Little League softball team, national runners-up, will also be honored during the pregame ceremony preceding the Baby Cakes' game against the Memphis Redbirds at 7 p.m.
Eastbank won the Little League World Series with an 8-0 victory over Curacao in Williamsport, Pennsylvania on Sunday.
The 'Cakes wrap up the home schedule on Thursday with fan appreciation giveaways, Thirsty Thursday drink specials, and a postgame fireworks show.
For more information, contact the Baby Cakes at (504) 734-5155.
