Sounds Begin Final Homestand of the 2019 Season on Friday

August 27, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club returns to First Tennessee Park on Friday, August 30 to begin their final homestand of the 2019 season. The Sounds welcome the San Antonio Missions for four games from August 30-September 2.

Below is a preview for the four-game homestand:

Friday, August 30 vs. San Antonio - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5:35 p.m.

2020 Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by FOX 17 News to the first 4,000 fans.

Faith and Family Worship Night presented by Trevecca University - Join the Sounds for a night of worship and baseball at First Tennessee Park. Trevecca's Awaken performs a pre-game concert near the Family Fun Zone with worship set to begin at 6:00. Fans attending Faith and Family Worship Night can receive a $2 ticket discount by ordering tickets online.

Memphis Grizzlies Regional Caravan Tour stop at First Tennessee Park featuring 2019 second overall pick Ja Morant and the Grizz Entertainment Squad.

FOX 17 News postgame fireworks presented by Koorsen Fire & Security.

Saturday, August 31 vs. San Antonio - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

University of Tennessee Visor Giveaway presented by First Tennessee to the first 2,000 fans.

Enjoy Saturday at the Park with visits to The Band Box and our Family Fun Zone in the right field corner.

Sunday, September 1 vs. San Antonio - 6:15 p.m.

Gates open at 5:15 p.m.

Labor Day Club Level All-You-Can-Eat Cookout - Tickets start at $60 for a Club Level ticket and includes a ticket to the game, all-you-can-eat buffet on the Budweiser Deck, Budweiser and Bud Light draft beer, soda, water & tea, commemorative Sounds Rally Towel (while supplies last) and exclusive access to the Brauer Club Lounge. The all-you-can-eat-buffet is available from 5:15-7:15 p.m. and beer is available until last call.

Fans can enjoy the game from the most luxurious area at First Tennessee Park in the Field Suites directly behind home plate. The Field Suites offer the closest view of the game, a social area behind the seats and a climate-controlled suite with flat-screen TVs. Individual Field Suite tickets start at $40 plus tax.

Middle Tennessee Hyundai Dealers pre-game autograph session with select Sounds players from 5:15 to 5:30 p.m.

Postgame Kids (12 & under) Run the Bases presented by First Tennessee.

Celebrate Labor Day Weekend with the final postgame fireworks show of the season.

Monday, September 2 vs. San Antonio - 12:05 p.m.

Gates open at 11:00 a.m.

Kroger Plus Monday - Score a "Family 4-Pack" that includes 4 Select section tickets, 4 hot dogs & 4 fountain sodas for $44 when fans show their Kroger Plus card at the Sounds Ticket Office. Offer is subject to availability.

Labor Day Club Level All-You-Can-Eat Cookout - Tickets start at $60 for a Club Level ticket and includes a ticket to the game, all-you-can-eat buffet on the Budweiser Deck, Budweiser and Bud Light draft beer, soda, water & tea, commemorative Sounds Rally Towel (while supplies last) and exclusive access to the Brauer Club Lounge. The all-you-can-eat-buffet is available from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. and beer is available until last call.

Fans can enjoy the game from the most luxurious area at First Tennessee Park in the Field Suites directly behind home plate. The Field Suites offer the closest view of the game, a social area behind the seats and a climate-controlled suite with flat-screen TVs. Individual Field Suite tickets start at $40 plus tax.

Fan Appreciation Day - Celebrate the 2019 season finale with $1 hot dogs and $2 & $3 drink specials presented by Pepsi, Eisenberg & Martin's Potato Rolls (while supplies last).

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Tennessee Park. The offer is valid for any reserved seat section on Sunday through Wednesday games - subject to availability. Offer valid for up to four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55 +, government-issued military I.D. required at ticket office; no phone orders).

The Nashville Sounds' media partners for weekly promotions include Nash FM 103.3, 104.5 The Zone, iHeartRadio, WSMV News 4, FOX 17 News, 96.3 JACK fm and Mix 92.9.

The 2020 season begins on Thursday, April 9 when the Sounds host the Iowa Cubs. 2020 season ticket memberships are on sale through the Nashville Sounds ticket office with special early-bird benefits and incentives through the month of August. For more information on membership packages, call 615-690-4487, or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.