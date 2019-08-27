Oklahoma City Profits in Home Run Derby

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Home runs plated all seven runs on the night as Oklahoma City (60-73) out-did the Iowa Cubs (71-62) 5-2, Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Edwin Rios opened the scoring early with a solo blast to start the trend. The Dodgers eventually assembled a 5-0 lead on two-run homers from Kyle Garlick and Gavin Lux in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively.

Robel Garcia led off the seventh with a single to set up P.J. Higgins for a two-run blast to spoil the shutout, but that was the only offense Iowa would get. A Jim Adduci double in the ninth kept Iowa briefly alive, but the first baseman was left stranded as the Dodgers prevailed.

Matt Swarmer (L, 9-11) was ticketed for all five runs through 6.0 frames while matching a career high with four home runs allowed. On the opposite bump, Logan Bawcom (W, 2-3) was tagged with one run, a scored inherited runner, on three hits through 6.1 dominant innings. Kevin Quackenbush (S, 11) captured the save with a scoreless ninth.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- With a Memphis loss tonight, Iowa's magic number to clinch the division fell to two.

- Matt Swarmer gave up four home runs after going four straight outings without a long ball. Swarmer leads the PCL with 35 homers allowed.

- Gavin Lux and Kyle Garlick have combined for 13 home runs in off Iowa pitching this season.

- Daniel Descalso, on a Major League Rehab Assignment, went 1-for-3 with one walk and one strikeout.

Iowa and Oklahoma City continue the series with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Wednesday. The I-Cubs return to Principal Park Friday for the final four home games of the season. On Aug. 30, Iowa will become the Caucuses to celebrate Iowa's "First in the Nation" status during presidential elections. For more information or tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

