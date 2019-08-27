Ward, Difo guide Grizzlies past Rainiers 9-3

Fresno, California - The Fresno Grizzlies (59-74) mustered a 9-3 win over the Tacoma Rainiers (58-74) Monday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno scored five runs in the sixth to hold on for the victory. Drew Ward and Wilmer Difo helped the cause, driving in seven of the nine runs. Ward notched his first four-RBI game since joining the Grizzlies.

Tacoma grabbed an early 3-0 lead. Jaycob Brugman smoked a solo shot to left-center, his 21st of the year. Then, Eric Filia spanked in a pair with a double. Filia concluded the contest with three hits. Anthony Misiewicz hurled five innings, allowing six hits, two runs (zero earned), walking one and fanning five. He did not factor in the decision. Dan Altavilla (2-1) suffered the loss.

Ward highlighted the Fresno lineup with a two-run single in the fourth and a bomb in the seventh. It was his fifth longball of the season. Difo also headlined the offense with a bases-clearing triple in the sixth. He and Ward ended the game with three hits apiece. Ben Braymer went five solid frames, punching out four. The Grizzlies bullpen followed the lefty with four hitless. scoreless innings. Joan Baez (1-2) enjoyed the victory while Jake Buchanan and Derek Self mopped up the eighth and ninth.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- 1B Drew Ward (3-4, HR, 4 RBI, 2 R)

- 3B Wilmer Difo (3-5, 3B, 3 RBI, R)

- Bullpen (4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K)

Top Performers: Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners)

- DH Jaycob Brugman (1-3, HR, RBI, R)

- RF Eric Filia (3-4, 2B, 2 RBI)

- LHP Anthony Misiewicz (5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K)

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: The 2017 Grizzlies' franchise record of 200 home runs is in peril; this year's club is ahead of the pace, tracking to hit 206 homers (196, seven games left). While baseballs may be different this season, the 2017 PCL schedule was 142 games when Fresno led all of Minor League Baseball in home runs. The 2019 Grizzlies will play 140 games or fewer. Brandon Snyder and Yadiel Hernandez (30) are tied for fourth all-time on the single-season homer list, four behind A.J. Reed's mark in 2017.

