Riders Sign Perennial All-CFL Centre Sean McEwen
February 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National offensive lineman Sean McEwen.
McEwen (6'2-295) joins the Green and White with eight years of CFL experience, splitting his time with the Calgary Stampeders (2021-24) and the Toronto Argonauts (2016-19). The Calgary native has excelled over his career, earning three All-CFL selections (2017, 2021-22) and four divisional All-CFL nods (2017, 2021-23). In addition, he was the Eastern Division nominee for Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman in 2017 and helped the Argonauts win the Grey Cup in 2018.
In 2024, McEwen played and started in 17 games for the Calgary Stampeders and was part of an offensive line unit that allowed the second-fewest sacks in the CFL. His strong play also earned him the team nomination for Most Outstanding Lineman.
The former Calgary Dino was selected by the Toronto Argonauts in the first round, third overall, of the 2015 CFL Draft and has gone on to play 132 CFL games, starting in 127. In addition to his league accolades, the 31-year-old has routinely been recognized as one of the best at his position, earning his team's nomination as Most Outstanding Lineman six times (Argos 2017-19, Stamps 2021-24), Most Outstanding Canadian twice (Argos, 2017-18) and Most Outstanding Rookie in 2016.
Collegiately, McEwen played 40 games over five seasons (2011-15) at the University of Calgary, helping his team win three Hardy Cup championships. McEwen was named a Canada West All-Star on four occasions and was a First-Team All-Canadian in 2014 and 2015 and a Second-Team All-Canadian in 2013. He was also one of just three Canadians invited to take part in the 2016 East-West Shrine Game.
