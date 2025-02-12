Régis Cibasu Stays with the Alouettes
February 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced on Wednesday that the club has signed National fullback Régis Cibasu to a new one-year deal.
Cibasu (6'3", 232 lbs.) made two special teams tackles in six games in 2024 with the team. In 2023, he hoisted the Grey Cup.
The 31-year-old has taken snaps as a wide receiver, tight end and fullback since making his Alouettes debut in 2021. The former Université de Montréal Carabin, who won the Vanier Cup in 2014, contributed to the team's success in the run game, all while making important blocks in passing situations. Cibasu has played 36 CFL games in his career with Toronto and Montreal.
Cibasu, who grew up in the Pointe-Saint Charles neighbourhood of Montreal, will begin his sixth CFL season in 2024 and his fifth in Montreal.
Cibasu spends time volunteering in the community as he is involved with SunYouth. In the weeks leading up to the holiday season, he helped collect non-perishable items and helped bring food and toys to local children. He often visits football programs where he helps coach youth players.
"Régis brings a lot of versatility to our team, he is our Swiss army knife who can play multiple positions", says Danny Maciocia, General Manager of the Montreal Alouettes. "I have known him for almost ten years, and his work ethic is contagious. We are happy that he is returning to us."
