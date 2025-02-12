Stampeders Sign Godfrey Onyeka

February 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Calgary Stampeders have signed free-agent national defensive back Godfrey Onyeka.

Godfrey Onyeka

Defensive back

College: Wilfrid Laurier

Height: 6.01

Weight: 200

Born: May 23, 1994

Birthplace: Lagos, NG

National

Onyeka has played 60 career games in the Canadian Football League since being drafted 10th overall by Edmonton in 2018, accumulating 31 defensive tackles including one tackle for loss, 33 special-teams stops, one fumble recovery and two pass knockdowns.

In 2024 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Onyeka played all 18 regular-season games and finished fifth on the team with 10 special-teams tackles. He was in uniform for both the Western Semi-Final and Western Final and recorded one defensive tackle and two special-teams tackles.

Before turning pro, Onyeka played four seasons at Wilfrid Laurier and was part of the Golden Hawks' Ontario University Athletics championship team in 2016. He had 186 career tackles including 6.5 tackles for loss, 10 interceptions including a pick-six, two sacks, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and a blocked kick.

Onyeka was a member of the OUA all-rookie team in 2014 and a first-team conference defensive all-star as well as a first-team all-Canadian in 2015, 2016 and 2017. In addition to his first-team all-star recognition on defence in 2017, he was also a second-team honouree on special teams.

