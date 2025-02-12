Giant DT Shawn Oakman Signs with Als

February 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced today that they have signed American defensive lineman Shawn Oakman.

Oakman (6'8", 280 lbs.) played 14 games with the Edmonton Elks in 2024. The Philadelphia, PA native recorded 32 defensive tackles, three sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble.

The former Baylor Bear began his CFL career with the Toronto Argonauts in 2021, accumulating 18 sacks over his three seasons. In 2022, the 32-year-old won the Grey Cup with the Argos. The previous year, he was named to the All-CFL Team.

During his college years, he was named to the Big 12 First Team in 2014 and on the Second Team the following year.

"Shawn won in this league and has earned several honors. We have just acquired a very physical player who has the potential to play a key role on our defensive line," says Danny Maciocia, general manager of the Montreal Alouettes. "We are very happy to have him and we know he will work well with our defensive unit."

