Elks Re-Sign Acheampong, Release Pelley
February 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks News Release
EDMONTON - The Elks have re-signed National defensive lineman Sam Acheampong, the club announced Wednesday. In addition, National defensive lineman J-Min Pelley has been released.
Acheampong is four-year CFL veteran who has spent his time in the CFL split between the Toronto Argonauts and the Elks. Last season for the Green and Gold, the 29-year-old dressed for six games and registered eight tackles. For his career, Acheampong has suited up for 35 games, racking up 57 defensive tackles, and four sacks.
The Brampton, Ontario native originally was drafted by the Argos in the 2020 CFL Draft (20th overall) out of Wilfrid Laurier.
Pelley spent the last three years as a member of the Green and Gold. The Calgary, Alberta product played in 29 games with the Elks, recording 25 tackles across his three seasons.
TRANSACTIONS
SIGNED:
Sam Acheampong | DL | NAT | 6'5 | 265 LBS | 1996-01-12 | Brampton, On | Wilfrid, Laurier
RELEASED:
J-Min Pelley | DL | NAT | 6'5| 350 LBS | 1998-03-23 | Calgary, AB | Calgary
