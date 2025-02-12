Alouettes Add Two on Defence

February 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced on Wednesday that they have signed American defensive back DeShawn Gaddie Jr. to a contract through 2027. Team also reached an agreement with American defensive lineman Praise Amaewhule for two seasons.

Gaddie Jr. (6'1'', 190 lbs) spent four years at the University of North Texas and one year at Ole Miss. In 2022, during his final year with the Mean Green, the 23-year-old player appeared in 13 games, recording 43 solo tackles and 18 assisted. He also added 13 knockdowns, forced two fumbles, and recovered one. In his only season at Ole Miss, the Indianapolis, IN native accumulated nine total tackles and three knockdowns.

In April 2024, he signed a contract with the Carolina Panthers.

Amaewhule (6'3'', 250 lbs) wore the jersey of the UTEP Miners for six seasons. In 62 games, the 24-year-old accumulated 146 tackles, 22 pass breakups, seven forced fumbles, and three recoveries. The native of Katy, TX was named First Team All-Conference USA in 2021 and was named to the Second Team twice (2020, 2022).

