RedBlacks Sign Three-Time All-CFL Receiver Geno Lewis

February 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

OTTAWA - One of the Canadian Football League's premier pass catchers is coming to the nation's capital, as the Ottawa REDBLACKS have inked three-time All-CFL receiver Eugene Lewis to a two-year deal.

"We are excited to add Geno to our organization," said REDBLACKS General Manager Shawn Burke. "To add someone with his career production and receiving skillset will only enhance us as a team. We are thrilled to welcome him to the REDBLACKS, and to the city of Ottawa."

Lewis, 31, has spent the last two seasons as a member of the Edmonton Elks, and in 2024, broke the thousand-yard mark for the third time in his illustrious career. The Norristown, Pennsylvania native caught 74 passes for 1,070 yards, matching his career high of 10 touchdowns, hauling in a major during each of the season's final eight games.

Finishing his college career at Oklahoma after spending three years at Penn State, Lewis attended minicamp with the Cincinnati Bengals and Seattle Seahawks in 2017, before finding his way north of the border. He signed with the Montreal Alouettes that June, and broke out in 2018, appearing in all 18 games while recording 827 receiving yards and four touchdown catches. In 2019, Lewis earned an East Division All-CFL nod with 1,133 yards and five touchdowns, and followed it up with his first All-CFL season in 2021. Lewis set career highs across the board in 2022, hauling in 91 catches for 1,303 yards, and 10 touchdowns, again receiving All-CFL honours, before signing with the Elks as a free agent. Through 97 career games, he has racked up 398 catches for 6,261 yards, and 41 touchdowns.

