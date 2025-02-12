Stamps Add D-Lineman Miles Brown
February 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
The Calgary Stampeders have signed free-agent American defensive lineman Miles Bown.
Miles Brown
Defensive lineman
College: Wofford
Height: 6.02
Weight: 320
Born: Sept. 4, 1997
Birthplace: Cheverly, MD
American
Brown has played 41 career regular-season games in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders over the past three seasons. He has 56 career tackles including six tackles for loss, eights sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.
In 2024, Brown played 16 regular-season games and made 13 starts for Saskatchewan and also started both of the Roughriders' playoff games. He had two tackles, a sack and a forced fumble on the Western Semi-Final and one tackle and one knockdown in the Western Final.
Brown was a first-team all-Southern Conference honouree in his final three seasons at Wofford College and was a second-team all-conference player as well as a member of the all-freshman team in his first season with the Terriers.
