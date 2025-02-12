Tiger-Cats Ink Free Agent DB Reggie Stubblefield
February 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed free agent American defensive back Reggie Stubblefield to a three-year contract, the team announced today.
Stubblefield, 26, recorded 42 defensive tackles, four special teams tackles, three quarterback sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble in 14 games over the past two seasons. In 2023, the 5'11, 192-pound native of Arlington, Texas was a key part of the Montreal Alouettes Grey Cup championship team and was recognized as their Most Outstanding Rookie.
Prior to signing in Montreal, Stubblefield spent time with the XFL's DC Defenders. Collegiately, he suited up at Prairie View A&M (2016-20) and Kansas State (2021).
