Stamps Bring Back Kyle Saxelid

The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed national offensive lineman Kyle Saxelid.

In his first season with the Stampeders in 2024, Saxelid played five games and made three starts at left guard.

Including previous stints with Edmonton and Hamilton, the versatile Saxelid has played 44 career games in the Canadian Football League and has made starts at multiple positions on the offensive line. He was a second-round selection by Edmonton in the 2019 draft.

Before turning pro, Saxelid played four seasons at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He played a total of 48 games for the Rebels and made 39 starts. He was a four-time academic all-Mountain West Conference honouree.

