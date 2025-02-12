Stampeders Release DB Demerio Houston
February 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
The Calgary Stampeders have released American defensive back Demerio Houston.
"As an organization, we have chosen to go in a different direction," said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. "We wish Demerio well."
