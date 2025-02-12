Lions Add Former Indiana Hoosiers Standout Defensive Back Jaylin Williams

(Vancouver) - The BC Lions announced on Wednesday that American defensive back Jaylin Williams has signed with the team.

Williams (6'0, 188 lbs)- the Mississippi native signed with the Minnesota Vikings as a free agent in 2023. After recording an interception off Drew Lock in his pre-season debut against Seattle, Williams remained on the Vikings practice roster until September of last season.

In 55 games with the Indiana Hoosiers from 2016-21, Williams recorded 155 combined tackles (120 solo, 35 assisted), 6.5 tackles for a loss, six interceptions, two sacks, 30 pass breakups and one fumble recovery. Earned Second-Team All-Big Ten honours in 2020 and Honourable Mention All-Big Ten in 2021.

