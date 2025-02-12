Lions Add Former Indiana Hoosiers Standout Defensive Back Jaylin Williams
February 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions News Release
(Vancouver) - The BC Lions announced on Wednesday that American defensive back Jaylin Williams has signed with the team.
Williams (6'0, 188 lbs)- the Mississippi native signed with the Minnesota Vikings as a free agent in 2023. After recording an interception off Drew Lock in his pre-season debut against Seattle, Williams remained on the Vikings practice roster until September of last season.
In 55 games with the Indiana Hoosiers from 2016-21, Williams recorded 155 combined tackles (120 solo, 35 assisted), 6.5 tackles for a loss, six interceptions, two sacks, 30 pass breakups and one fumble recovery. Earned Second-Team All-Big Ten honours in 2020 and Honourable Mention All-Big Ten in 2021.
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from February 12, 2025
- Alouettes Add Two on Defence - Montreal Alouettes
- Boatmen Sign Four Americans: DB Ciante Evans, DL Anthony Lanier II, DL Demarcus Christmas & DL Atlias Bell - Toronto Argonauts
- Lions Add Former Indiana Hoosiers Standout Defensive Back Jaylin Williams - B.C. Lions
- Régis Cibasu Stays with the Alouettes - Montreal Alouettes
- Riders Sign Perennial All-CFL Centre Sean McEwen - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Elks Bring in All-CFL Group on Second Day of Free Agency - Edmonton Elks
- Stampeders Release DB Demerio Houston - Calgary Stampeders
- Stamps Add D-Lineman Miles Brown - Calgary Stampeders
- Ticats Add Free Agent Tyjuan Garbutt to D-Line - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- RedBlacks Sign Three-Time All-CFL Receiver Geno Lewis - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Tiger-Cats Ink Free Agent DB Reggie Stubblefield - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Giant DT Shawn Oakman Signs with Als - Montreal Alouettes
- Riders Add Running Back Khalan Laborn - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Tiger-Cats Add All-CFL Receiver Kenny Lawler - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Stamps Bring Back Kyle Saxelid - Calgary Stampeders
- Stampeders Sign Godfrey Onyeka - Calgary Stampeders
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers Sign Quarterback Shea Patterson - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent B.C. Lions Stories
- Lions Add Former Indiana Hoosiers Standout Defensive Back Jaylin Williams
- Bad Moon Rysen: Lions Add John to Receiving Corps
- Veteran Linebacker Adam Konar Returns to Lions
- Lions Sign National Offensive Lineman David Foucault
- Nathan Cherry Remains with Lions on One-Year Extension