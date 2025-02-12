Riders Add Running Back Khalan Laborn
February 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American running back Khalan Laborn.
Laborn (5'11-212) signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft and attended training camp with the team. The Virginia native joined the Edmonton Elks' practice roster in fall of 2023. He attended training camp with the Argonauts in 2024, before landing with the Ottawa REDBLACKS in August. Laborn played six games with Ottawa, rushing 58 times for 310 yards and a touchdown. He added 23 receptions for 152 yards, including 125 yards after catch.
Collegiately, Laborn spent the 2022 season at Marshall University suiting up for 13 games. He rushed for and eyepopping 1,513 yards and 16 touchdowns on 302 carries and was a First Team All-Sun Belt selection. Prior to joining Marshall, he played two seasons at Florida State (2018-2019), registering 63 carries for 297 yards and four touchdowns over 12 games.
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from February 12, 2025
- Stampeders Release DB Demerio Houston - Calgary Stampeders
- Stamps Add D-Lineman Miles Brown - Calgary Stampeders
- Ticats Add Free Agent Tyjuan Garbutt to D-Line - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- RedBlacks Sign Three-Time All-CFL Receiver Geno Lewis - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Tiger-Cats Ink Free Agent DB Reggie Stubblefield - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Giant DT Shawn Oakman Signs with Als - Montreal Alouettes
- Riders Add Running Back Khalan Laborn - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Tiger-Cats Add All-CFL Receiver Kenny Lawler - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Stamps Bring Back Kyle Saxelid - Calgary Stampeders
- Stampeders Sign Godfrey Onyeka - Calgary Stampeders
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers Sign Quarterback Shea Patterson - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Saskatchewan Roughriders Stories
- Riders Add Running Back Khalan Laborn
- Riders Ink Grey Cup Champion Offensive Lineman Philippe Gagnon
- Riders Sign 2024 Rushing Touchdown Leader Tommy Stevens
- Four-Time All-CFL Defensive Lineman Micah Johnson Signs Extension
- Riders Extend Homegrown Receiver Mitch Picton