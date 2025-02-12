Tiger-Cats Add All-CFL Receiver Kenny Lawler

February 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Tiger-Cats have made a major addition to their offence with the signing of free agent American receiver Kenny Lawler to a two-year deal, the team announced today.

Lawler, 30, joins the Tiger-Cats having accumulated 4,108 receiving yards, 256 receptions and 25 touchdowns in 63 career regular season games with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2019-21, 2023-24) and Edmonton Elks (2022). Last season, Lawler caught 41 passes for 662 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 16.1 yards per catch.

The 6'1, 180-pound native of Pomona, California brings a championship pedigree to Hamilton, with two Grey Cup titles (2019, 2021) and four Grey Cup appearances under his belt. The two-time divisional All-CFL standout (2021, 2023) earned All-CFL recognition in 2021 after leading the CFL with 1,014 receiving yards in 13 games. Lawler's accolades also include recognition as Edmonton's Most Outstanding Player in 2022 and Winnipeg's Most Outstanding Rookie in 2019.

Prior to joining the CFL, Lawler spent two seasons with the NFL's Seattle Seahawks after the club selected him in the seventh round (243rd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Collegiately, Lawler spent four years at Cal, finishing his NCAA career tied for second on Cal's all-time list for touchdown receptions with 27 scoring grabs, along with 143 catches for 1,706 yards receiving over 35 games.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from February 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.