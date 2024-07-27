Rhode Island FC vs. North Carolina FC - Game Highlights
July 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC YouTube Video
Zach Herivaux scored the game-winner after coming on as a second-half substitute as Rhode Island FC rallied for a 2-1 victory against North Carolina FC at Beirne Stadium to solidify its position in the top eight of the Eastern Conference.
