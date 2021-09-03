Reno Reclaims First Place with Win over Tacoma to Open Series

September 3, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Reno, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (60-43) fell a game behind the Reno Aces (60-41) on Thursday evening at Greater Nevada Field, by a 16-7 final. The Rainiers were denied equaling their longest win streak this season (seven), but have still won five of their last seven at Reno, with five games remaining in this series.

The Aces raced to a 3-0 lead in the second inning, on a two-run Cooper Hummel homer and a Jose Herrera RBI single. The first Rainiers run came when Taylor Trammell singled home Alen Hanson (leadoff walk) in the third, only to see Reno strike back with three more in the home half, including a Hummel sac fly.

Tacoma had been 5-0 when Ryan Weber starts, and the right-hander walked his first two batters since joining the Rainiers on Thursday (33.1 IP). Weber absorbed nine earned runs amidst some uncharacteristic struggles over three innings, seeing his ERA go from 1.19 to 3.51 (11 H, 3 K). Weber had pitched six shutout innings at Reno, a veritable hitter's park, in his most recent start there on August 5 (1 H, 0 BB, 7 K).

It was 10-1 Aces following the home fourth; Illdemaro Vargas lifted a two-run homer and Jamie Ritchie contributed a sac fly. Henry Ramos (5-for-6, two doubles), put Reno up 10 runs with his fourth hit of the night, an RBI single in the fifth. It was 12-1 moments later on Hummel's fourth RBI of the game, also a run-scoring single.

Aces starter Luis Frias tossed five innings, allowing only two hits (4 BB, 2 K). The run against Frias was earned.

Tacoma showed plenty of spunk before night's end, plating three runs in the seventh. Jantzen Witte (walk) and Trammell (ground rule double) each scored on an error; Jose Godoy doubled home Brian O'Keefe who reached on the error.

Reno tacked on four more in the home seventh. Ritchie and Juniel Querecuto (3-for-5, 4 RBI) each singled home runners (Querecuto 2 RBI); Seth Beer (2 H, 2 BB) and Ramos each scored for a fourth time. One more Ace crossed on a bases loaded walk.

Reno out-hit Tacoma 19-7; 16 runs equaled a season-high allowed by the Rainiers. 19 hits was the second-most Tacoma has allowed in 2021. In the eighth however, Witte blasted his 14th homer, a three-run shot to right field with two out after Hanson (single) and Donovan Walton (double) set the table.

Witte would pitch the bottom of the eighth, retiring the side in order with a strikeout, his fourth of the season in his seventh appearance of 2021 on the mound.

The Rainiers will next be in action on Friday, another 6:35 PT first pitch at Reno. RHPs Asher Wojciechowski (Tacoma) and Humberto Mejia are the scheduled starting pitchers.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2021 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with an MiLB.TV subscription. (Use code: RAINIERS to save $10 on an annual subscription.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from September 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.