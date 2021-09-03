OKC Dodgers Game Notes - September 3, 2021

September 3, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Albuquerque Isotopes (45-57) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (50-52)

Game #103 of 130/Home #49 of 65

Pitching Probables: ABQ-RHP Ryan Castellani (3-8, 6.57) vs. OKC-RHP Nick Tropeano (0-0, 4.61)

Friday, September 3, 2021 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers continue their series against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Military Celebration Night. With last night's defeat in the series opener, the Dodgers have now lost three straight games and 11 of their last 13 games, including eight of the last nine games overall and six of the last seven games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Last Game: The Dodgers scored runs in the eighth and ninth innings Thursday night to come within one run of the Albuquerque Isotopes, but the Isotopes held on for a 7-6 win in the series opener between the teams at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers scored the first run of the night in the first inning on a RBI single by Matt Beaty. The Isotopes scored two runs in the second inning to take a 2-1 lead. The Dodgers tied the game with a sacrifice fly by Matt Davidson in the third inning before the Isotopes went in front once again on a three-run homer by Greg Bird in the fifth inning. Davidson answered with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning to cut Albuquerque's lead to 5-4. The Isotopes added two runs to their lead in the sixth inning before OKC's Gavin Lux scored a run on a wild pitch in the eighth inning. Tony Wolters connected on a RBI double with two outs in the ninth inning, putting the tying run in scoring position, but the Dodgers were unable to even the score.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Nick Tropeano (0-0) makes his fourth start with the OKC Dodgers tonight...He last started Aug. 28 against Las Vegas in OKC. He allowed four runs and four hits over a season-high 6.0 innings, with no walks and five strikeouts in a no decision. Tropeano cruised through the first five innings, retiring 15 of 16 batters, albeit with one home run. The Aviators then scored three runs on three hits, including a two-run homer, in the sixth inning...Tropeano signed as a free agent with the Dodgers Aug. 6 He has also played in the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets organizations this season, spending time in the Majors and at Triple-A with both clubs...In 2020 with Pittsburgh, he went 1-0 with a 1.15 ERA and 19 K's over 15.2 IP...Tropeano spent the 2015-19 seasons in the Los Angeles Angels organization. He underwent Tommy John surgery in August 2016, sat out 2017, then returned with a career-high 14 MLB starts in 2018...Tropeano played for the OKC RedHawks in 2014, pacing the Pacific Coast League with a 3.03 ERA. His nine wins and 120 strikeouts led the team...Tonight is his second game of the season against the Isotopes. He made his first appearance with OKC Aug. 9 in Albuquerque, allowing six runs (two earned) and two hits over 1.2 innings with two walks and four strikeouts, and did not factor into the decision of OKC's 11-6 loss.

Against the Isotopes: 2021: 5-8 2019: 3-0 All-time: 112-98 At OKC: 62-37 The Dodgers and Isotopes are meeting for their third and final series of 2021, but first of the season at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, as the first 12 games of 2021 between the teams all were played in Albuquerque...The teams most recently matched up Aug. 5-10. The Isotopes built a 2-0 lead in the series before OKC won the next two games and the teams split the final two meetings. OKC scored 15 runs in a 15-10 win Aug. 8, tying their total for the second-most runs scored in a game by the team this season. The Isotopes tallied at least 10 runs in each of the final three meetings of the series. The Dodgers racked up 12 homers during the previous set as well as 33 total extra-base hits...The Isotopes took four of six games, May 20-25, including three of the final four. The Dodgers scored 10 or more runs three times during the series and shut out the Isotopes 12-0 in the series finale...The teams last met in OKC in 2018 when the Dodgers swept a three-game set. Last night was Albuquerque's first win in Bricktown since the 2016 season...Six of the 13 games in the season's series have been decided by one run, with the Isotopes going 5-1 in those games.

Cool for the Summer: The Dodgers have lost eight of their last nine games and 11 of their last 13 games, dropping their overall record two games below .500 (50-52) for the first time since June 18 (18-20)...Following a win Aug. 17 vs. Round Rock, the Dodgers sat a season-best seven games above .500 at 48-41 and were just 1.0 game out of first place. But since then, the team has fallen 9.5 games out of first place - the furthest the Dodgers have been out of first place this season...The team has a -24 run differential over the last 13 games after posting a +54 run differential for the season leading up to Aug. 19...Including last night, six of the 11 losses in the 13-game span have been by one run, and seven of the losses have been by one or two runs.

The Winning (and Losing) Formula: In the Dodgers' last 13 wins, they have allowed a total of 51 runs (3.9 rpg), with four or fewer runs allowed in 11 of the 13 games. In the team's last 16 losses, they've allowed 121 runs (7.6 rpg), with at least seven runs allowed in nine of the 16 games, including last night.

Kings of K's: OKC's pitching staff added nine more strikeouts to their season total last night. It was the fifth time in the last six games the Dodgers racked up nine or more K's and OKC has 52 double-digit strikeout games this season...The Dodgers rank second in Triple-A West with 986 strikeouts, trailing league-leading Sugar Land by seven strikeouts, but the Skeeters have played one more game than the Dodgers. OKC is aiming to lead the league in strikeouts for the fourth time in the last five seasons (2016, 2017, 2019).

Mound Maladies: The Dodgers have now allowed at least five runs in each of their last 11 losses, and over the last 13 games, the pitching staff has allowed a total of 94 runs (7.23 rpg) and posted a 6.59 ERA (82 ER/112.0 IP). Opponents have batted .287 (133x463) with a total of 55 extra-base hits, including 25 home runs over the last 13 games and have homered at least once in 11 of the games...Since this spell began Aug. 19, the Dodgers have allowed the second-most runs in the Minors --- one less than the Low-A Columbia Fireflies (95). The 25 home runs are the third-most allowed in the Minors...Opponents have scored a minimum of four runs in 16 straight games.

Matt the Bat: Matt Davidson had a team-leading three RBI Thursday night via a sacrifice fly and a two-run homer for his team-leading 21st dinger of the season. He also took over the OKC team lead with 58 total RBI this season and 16 multi-RBI games. It was also the fourth time in his last 10 games he's finished with three-plus RBI...After returning to the lineup last Saturday, Davidson has clubbed three home runs collected nine RBI over five games...Since June 29, Davidson ranks second in Triple-A West with 17 homers and third with 47 RBI.

Reks in Effect: Zach Reks reached base three times Thursday with two walks and a single and also scored a run. He's now reached base in 10 of his last 11 games, collecting nine hits, 11 walks, nine RBI and six runs scored...Reks leads OKC with 41 walks this season and has drawn six walks over the last four games. He also leads the Dodgers with 74 hits, 61 runs scored and 19 doubles this season...His .952 OPS is sixth in the league, while his .397 OBP is seventh and his .555 SLG is ninth.

RISPy Business: The Dodgers went 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position last night and are 2-for-21 with RISP over the last two games. Over their last four games, the Dodgers are batting .136 (6-for-44) with runners in scoring position and have left 39 runners on base, including 26 runners in scoring position. The team has stranded the bases loaded five times in the last 20 innings, including twice last night...Leading up to Aug. 29, the Dodgers batted .345 with RISP over the first 23 games of August.

Beaty Beaty Bom Bom: Matt Beaty finished tied for a game-best three hits Thursday night as he went 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored Thursday. Beaty has hit safely in each of his first three games with Oklahoma City, going 5-for-12 with two RBI.

Trial and Error: The Dodgers were charged with a season-high four errors Thursday night and now lead Triple-A West with 89 total errors this season. The Dodgers have committed at least one error in four straight games (7 E) and in nine of the last 10 games (13 E)...Since Aug. 5, the Dodgers have committed 31 errors over 24 games and have not completed back-to-back games without committing an error...As a team, the Dodgers have been charged with 24 unearned runs over the last 20 games.

Nearly Immaculate...Again!: In his first outing since pitching an immaculate inning Sunday night, reliever Neftalí Feliz struck out the side in the sixth inning Tuesday on 10 pitches. After striking out the first two batters on six pitches, he started the third batter of the inning with a ball before throwing three straight strikes. He finished the night with 1.1 scoreless and hitless innings with three K's...On Sunday, Feliz struck out all three Las Vegas batters in the sixth inning on a total of nine pitches for the first immaculate inning by an OKC pitcher since José De León accomplished the feat in the first inning Aug. 17, 2016 against Albuquerque in OKC...In his two games since returning to OKC, Felíz has retired all nine batters he has faced on a total of 29 pitches (26 strikes), with six strikeouts.

Around the Horn: With yesterday's defeat, the Dodgers fell to 9-21 in one-run games this season. Their 21 one-run losses are the most in Triple-A West and tied for second-most in all of Triple-A...Last night Steven Souza Jr. recorded the team's first stolen base in 13 games...The Dodgers have lost three straight home games for the fourth time this season, but they have yet to lose four in a row in Bricktown this year. The Dodgers are now 13-21 over their last 34 home games...Tony Wolters went 3-for-4 for the Dodgers with a double, walk and RBI last night. It was his second three-hit game overall this season and first since June 4 while playing for Triple-A Iowa at Omaha. Going back to Monday, Wolters is 4-for-his-last-7 with a home run and a double...OKC has now lost five of the last six games the team has scored first...Norman, Okla. native and Norman High School product Jake Jewell made his team debut last night, throwing 1.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

Triple-A West League Stories from September 3, 2021

