Aces Game Notes

First pitch from Greater Nevada Field is slated for 6:35 p.m. PT.

"Ouchtown. Population: You Bro":

- Reno blew out the Tacoma Rainiers, 16-7, in the first contest of a crucial six-game series. The Aces took sole possession of first place in Triple-A West with its win last night, holding a .594 winning percentage and sitting nine points ahead of both Tacoma and the Sugar Land Skeeters (.583)

- Reno scored 10 runs in the first four innings for the first time since June 15 against Las Vegas.

- Henry Ramos registered his 30th multi-hit game of the season with his 5-for-6 performance. The veteran outfielder became the fourth Ace this year to record five hits in a game, joining Drew Ellis, Matt Lipka and Jake McCarthy. The Biggest Little City's team jumped to 8-3 when Henry Ramos records at least three hits in a game. Ramos also became the 21st player in Triple-A to record five base knocks in a contest this year.

- Juniel Querecuto jumped out to a five-game hitting streak with a double in the opening frame. The Aces' infielder also knocked in a pair of runs, tallying his team-leading 16th multi-RBI contest of the season.

- Cooper Hummel smacked 460-foot, two-run moonshot over the right-field fence in the opening frame. Reno's utilityman also recorded his first home run since hitting for the cycle on July 31. With his four RBIs in tonight's contest, Hummel set a new season-high while matching his career-best mark.

- Luis Frias picked up his second career Triple-A win with his two-hit performance on Thursday. The Diamondbacks' No. 13-rated prospect, according to MLB.com, went five innings, allowing one run and striking out a pair of Rainiers.

"We Are the Reno Aces. And We Will, We Will Rock You":

- Ramos has been on fire since July 1, boasting a .409/.477/.675 slash line while going 63-for-154 at the dish in 43 games. Following a stellar July that saw the veteran outfielder boast a .411 batting average with a team-high 30 hits, 17 RBIs and 17 runs scored, Ramos continues to slug in August. In his 21 appearances in August, the 29-year-old is hitting .373/.435/.693 with nine doubles, five home runs, 15 RBIs and 20 runs scored. Ramos leads all Triple-A players with his .373 batting average and has not dipped under .300 since June 12.

- In August, Vargas slashed .341/.406/.506 with 29 hits, eight doubles and two home runs to go with 17 tallies and 13 RBIs. The Aces' all-time hits leader is just four base knocks away from becoming the first player in franchise history to reach the 500-hit plateau. Vargas is also 16 runs away from breaking Cole Gillespie's record of 272 and 17 appearances away from snapping Gillespie's franchise mark of 374 games played. Reno's infielder is also tied for fifth in RBIs (184) with Brandon Allen, sitting one behind Christian Walker with 185 in Aces history.

- Seth Beer also swung a hot bat in August, going 26-for-84 (.310) at the dish with four home runs, five doubles, 17 RBIs and 11 runs scored. With his recent stretch of success at the dish, the Aces' first baseman ranks first in Triple-A West with 70 runs scored and second with 30 doubles while sitting inside the top 10 with 45 extra-base hits (T-5th) and 98 hits (T-9th).

- Brandyn Sittinger has been a solid option for skipper Blake Lalli out of the bullpen since the start of July. In 17 appearances since July 1, the right-hander boasts a 1.56 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 17.1 innings of work. The Aces' reliever has allowed three runs on 11 hits while compiling six holds and four saves. Sittinger went 11.0 innings of work without surrendering a run until Aug. 30.

"Nobody Makes [Us] Bleed Our Own Blood. Nobody.":

- Tacoma had its six-game winning streak snapped with Thursday's loss after completing a sweep of the Salt Lake Bees. The 16 runs allowed by Kristopher Negron's squad is the largest since Aug. 15 against Las Vegas when his team lost a 14-0 affair. For just the fourth time this season, the Seattle Mariners' Triple-A affiliate surrendered 15 or more runs and the 16 tallies in Thursday's contest matched the team-high.

- The Rainiers will be without Jose Marmolejos for the series after being called up earlier this week. The 28-year-old has been on a tear against the Aces this season, posting a .424/.507/.831 slash line with a team-high 25 hits, six home runs and 18 RBIs.

- However, Tacoma will have to face Jose Godoy, who is slashing a near-identical line as his former teammate. The 26-year-old catcher leads the team with 19 RBIs while ranks second with 19 hits and 10 extra-base hits to go along with a .400/.444/.760 line against Reno.

- Humberto Mejia will make his third start against Tacoma this season. The right-hander boasts a 1-1 record in his two starts and will look to rebound from his Aug. 9 performance against the Rainiers.

- Asher Wojciechowski will make his seventh career start against Reno. The veteran starter has allowed a combined 24 runs on 39 hits in 32.1 innings of work to go along with 15 strikeouts.

"That's Bold Move, Cotton.":

- Reno leads all of professional baseball with a .291 batting average and tied Las Vegas with 1031 hits while ranking third with 703 runs scored. The Biggest Little City's squad is also tied or out-hitting the Cleveland Indians (1028), Pittsburgh Pirates (1028), Chicago Cubs (1016), Texas Rangers (1016), New York Mets (1003) and Seattle Mariners (977) in nearly 30 fewer games.

- Reno leads Triple-A with a .310 batting average, 350 hits, 51 home runs and 12 triples after the sixth frame.

- With its Minor League-leading 253 tallies and .310 batting average in the seventh inning or later, the Biggest Little City's team has 10 more runs than Carolina with 243 and 30 more points than second-best Quad City with a .280 mark.

- In the seventh inning alone, the Aces lead all of Minor League Baseball with a .311 batting average and 128 base knocks and tied the Carolina Mudcats with 97 runs scored.

- The Biggest Little City's team has mounted 19 comebacks this season, boasting a 13-6 record in games it erases a deficit of three or more runs to tie the game.

