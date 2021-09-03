Aces hosting Saturday toy drive with Ashlee's Toy Closet for fire victims

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces are partnering with Ashlee's Toy Closet for a toy drive prior to this Saturday's game against the Tacoma Rainiers. Fans will be able to drop off items beginning at 4:30 p.m. PT for the 6:35 p.m. PT game at Greater Nevada Field. The supplies will go directly to help children affected by the various fires in our area, including the Tamarack, Caldor, Dixie and Beckwourth Complex fires.

The drive will be looking for new toys, new socks and underwear packs, new blankets and gift cards for families to use on meals, gas or general needs.

"All of us as the Aces are Nevadans who are heartbroken to see community suffering at the hands of wildfires," said Aces president Eric Edelstein. "We pledge to support those on the front lines of this disaster just as we have the last and will do the next."

"The Aces have supported Ashlee's Toy Closet for several years in the form of donating toys so that they can be delivered to children who have lost everything due to fire," said Aces general manager Emily Jaenson. "What we respect most about Ashlee is her response time to help people right here in our own community. She sees a need, fills her truck, and delivers toys into the hands of children when they need them most."

Ashlee's Toy Closet started in South Lake Tahoe 14 years ago after the Angora Fire. Ashlee Smith, the daughter of a firefighter, started the organization which is currently providing boots-on-the-ground support of all evacuees from the Caldor fire.

