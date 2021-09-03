Round Rock Comes out on Top in El Paso with 6-4 Victory

EL PASO, Texas - The Round Rock Express (50-53) evened the series at one game apiece as they earned a 6-4 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas (42-61) at Southwest University Park on Friday night. E-Train DH Curtis Terry finished the night with two hits, including a home run, four RBI and two runs scored.

Although he allowed all four El Paso runs to score, Round Rock RHP Collin Wiles (5-2, 4.50) earned the win with a 4.0-inning relief appearance in which he struck out two batters. El Paso RHP Miguel Diaz (0-1, 9.00) got the contest's loss after his one relief inning saw Round Rock's game-winning runs cross on two hits and one walk.

Terry put the Express on the board in the second with a two-run homer to score C John Hicks, who reached base on a double in the previous at-bat. Terry's shot marked his 20th dinger of the season and put Round Rock ahead 2-0.

The E-Train held its lead through the fifth, when El Paso plated four runs in the bottom of the frame. Back-to-back singles from DH John Andreoli and LF Taylor Kohlwey put two runners on base with one out before a Matthew Batten single drove Andreoli home. Kohlwey crossed home as RF Brian O'Grady singled before stealing second base. A base hit from CF Jose Azocar sent Batten and O'Grady in for the 4-2 advantage.

Round Rock responded with two runs in the top of the sixth to tie the contest at 4-4. After working a leadoff walk, Terry advanced on a Ryan Dorow single and Charles Leblanc flyout before scoring thanks to a single from RF Carl Chester. Dorow then came home as 2B Trace Loehr singled.

The Express broke the tie in the seventh frame as Terry brought his RBI total to four with a single that sent both 3B Josh Jung and Hicks home after Jung had drawn a leadoff walk and Hicks knocked a double.

Despite allowing three El Paso hits over the final three innings, the Express pitching staff kept the Chihuahuas away from home as Wiles finished his outing before RHP Buck Farmer tossed a three-up, three-down ninth inning that saw two flyouts and one groundout. Farmer's shutout performance secured Round Rock's 6-4 victory and gave him his fourth save in five appearances.

The two teams meet again on Saturday night for game three as Express RHP Chase Anderson (--) is set to start against Chihuahuas RHP Caleb Boushley (3-6, 5.65). First pitch at Southwest University Park is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. CT.

