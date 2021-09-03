Bees Drop Opener in Sacramento
September 3, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
The Salt Lake Bees fell to the Sacramento River Cats 8-3 on Thursday night to open a six-game series in Sacramento on Thursday night.
The Bees trailed 3-0 early but put together a three-run two-out rally in the fourth to tie the game up. Preston Palmeiro started the rally with a double off the wall and then scored on a Scott Schebler single. Sacramento would break the tie in the bottom of the fourth with a single run and then put the game out of reach with a pair of runs in the seventh and eighth innings.
Salt Lake starter Cooper Criswell was solid in his first outing since making his big-league debut with the Angels last week. Criswell allowed four runs over six innings while striking out four. Felix Pena and Connor Higgins each allowed a pair of runs to score in an inning of work out of the bullpen for Salt Lake, with both Pena's runs coming as unearned thanks to a pair of errors in the inning. Palmeiro and Schebler led the Bees offense, accounting for four of the Bees seven hits.
