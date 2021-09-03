Skeeters Fall Late to Las Vegas

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters fell late in a 6-5 loss to the Las Vegas Aviators on Friday night at Constellation Field.

Las Vegas scored three unanswered runs over the final four innings, including a go-ahead RBI single from Mickey McDonald in the eighth inning.

The Skeeters jumped out to a 3-1 lead through the third inning. Marty Costes hit a solo home run in the second inning, which was his second homer since joining the Skeeters. Costes' homer registered a 115-mph exit velocity, which was the highest exit velocity from a home run at Constellation Field this season. Marwin Gonzalez followed up with an RBI single in the third, and Jeremy Pena added a two-run single. Ronnie Dawson deposited his fifth home run of the season in the fifth, a solo shot to right field.

Las Vegas started the comeback in the fourth, with Aramis Garcia scoring on a wild pitch from JP France. Garcia scored on a fielding error in the sixth and Nick Allen provided an RBI groundout in the eighth inning to knot the game at 5-5.

France struck out seven batters through five innings of work, allowing three runs on six hits. Riley Ferrell received the loss, allowing both eighth inning runs.

The Skeeters and Aviators play the third game of their six-game set at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday at Constellation Field. Right-hander Brett Conine is set to face off against right-hander Miguel Romero of the Aviators.

