Jose Siri Named Triple A West August Player of the Month

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - Sugar Land Skeeters outfielder Jose Siri was today named the Triple A West August Player of the Month by Minor League Baseball.

Siri led the league with 37 hits, 71 total bases, 11 doubles and four triples in August. He was also second in the league with 25 runs and a .696 slugging percentage, and fourth with a .363 batting average and 1.104 OPS this past month. Siri went on a 17-game hitting streak from Aug. 9-29, which is the fifth longest hitting streak from a Triple A West player this season. He recorded 10 multi-hit games in August as well.

The 26-year-old is the third Skeeters player this season to win Triple A West Player of the Month honors. Right-hander Brett Conine was named the Triple A West May Pitcher of the Month and right-hander JP France was named the league's July Pitcher of the Month.

The Houston Astros signed Siri to a minor league contract in December of this past offseason. He was originally signed by the Cincinnati Reds in 2012 as a non-drafted free agent from Sabana Grande de Boya, Dominican Republic.

