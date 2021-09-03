Reno Aces to host fifth "Home Run for Life" ceremony on Friday

September 3, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces will host their fifth Saint Mary's "Home Run for Life" ceremony of 2021, featuring Carrie Chamberlin, a breast cancer warrior, on Friday, Sept. 3 when the Aces take on the Tacoma Rainiers at 6:35 p.m. PT at Greater Nevada Field.

Since 2014, the Aces and Saint Mary's have partnered to showcase the "Home Run for Life" program. Once a month, a brave individual in the Northern Nevada community is honored by taking a ceremonial trip around the bases with each team lining the baselines. The ceremony symbolizes the end of a battle against adversity. Individuals honored have overcome a significant medical event in their life with the help of Saint Mary's personnel.

Carrie persevered through her relentless battle with breast cancer.

In October 2015, Chamberlin was diagnosed with stage zero ductal carcinoma in situ, which is abnormal cells found in the milk ducts of a women's breast. Following surgery and a small round of radiation, the long-time Aces fan found herself clear of cancerous cells.

After five years without any issues, a time for celebration turned sour as Carrie found out she had breast cancer on Christmas Eve. A little over a month after the positive diagnosis, Chamberlin had both of her breasts removed and the doctors were able to remove all of the cancer cells.

The real battle came in the weeks following, as Carrie had struggled with mobility in both of her arms. Had it not been for Saint Mary's Fitness Center and her fitness trainers, Denise and Stephanie, her road to recovery would have been stunted.

As of August 2021, Chamberlin has been cancer-free and credits her family, friends and the Saint Mary's professionals for getting her healthy and in shape to take her life back.

Carrie Chamberlin will round the bases commemorating her "Home Run for Life" in the middle of the second inning on Friday night. The Reno Aces and the Tacoma Rainiers players and staff will be lined up at a 12-foot distance to greet him as she makes her way toward home plate.

Greater Nevada Field gates open at 5:35 p.m. PT on Friday, Sept. 3. Tickets are on sale now at www.renoaces.com or by calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from September 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.