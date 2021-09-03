Four-Run Fourth Sends Isotopes to Defeat Friday

Dodgers 5 (51-52), Isotopes 2 (45-58) - Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, OK

AT THE DISH: Ryan Vilade, Joshua Fuentes and Colton Welker all had a two-hit night ... Vilade tripled to lead off the game and scored on Yonathan Daza's RBI groundout ... Welker connected on his third Triple-A homer in the fourth inning ... Albuquerque loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth but was unable to score as Fuentes struck out and Daza grounded into a double play.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Starter Ryan Castellani (3-9, 6.78) walked five in three-plus innings and also hit a batter ... He was charged with four runs and all three free baserunners he issued in the fourth came around to score with Brian Gonzalez on the mound in his Triple-A debut ... Nate Griep worked 1.2 frames of perfect relief in his first outing as an Isotope ... Jesus Tinoco tossed two scoreless innings ... Reagan Todd punched out a pair in a perfect eighth.

TOPES TIDBITS: Albuquerque has not won the first two games of a road series since Aug. 15 and 16, 2019 at Las Vegas ... Tinoco has allowed just one run over his last nine appearances spanning 12 innings ... Vilade leads the Isotopes with 32 multi-hit games in 2021 ... Fuentes is hitting .367 in 13 Triple-A games this year compared to .193 at home.

ON DECK: Albuquerque will send right-hander Dereck Rodríguez (3-4, 7.14) to the hill as they look to reclaim the edge in the series. RHP Yefry Ramirez (4-3, 5.25) is slated to get the ball for Oklahoma City. First pitch from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark tomorrow is 6:05 MT (7:05 CT).

