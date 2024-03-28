Reign Take Down Barracuda, 3-2
March 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign (35-21-3-4) successfully climbed out of a first period two-goal deficit with two strikes in the second before Taylor Ward scored the lone goal of the third to give them a 3-2 win over the San Jose Barracuda (20-31-9-2) on Wednesday night at Tech CU Arena. The win, combined with a loss for San Diego to Bakersfield, officially clinched the team a spot in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.
Charles Hudon, who returned to the lineup after missing four games with an injury, led the way for Ontario on the offensive end with a goal and an assist, while Akil Thomas scored for the fourth straight game and Aaron Dell stopped 34 shots to earn a win against his former team.
Date: March 27, 2024
Venue: Tech CU Arena - San Jose, CA
1st 2nd 3rd Final ONT 0 2 1 3 SJ 2 0 0 2
Shots PP ONT 27 1/2 SJ 36 0/3
Three Stars -
1. Taylor Ward (ONT)
2. Brandon Coe (SJ)
3. Charles Hudon (ONT)
W: Aaron Dell
L: Magnus Chrona
Next Game: Saturday, March 30 vs. Bakersfield Condors | 6:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena
Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.
For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2024
- Condors Edge Gulls, 3-2 - Bakersfield Condors
- Ontario Reign Clinch 2024 Calder Cup Playoff Berth - Ontario Reign
- Reign Take Down Barracuda, 3-2 - Ontario Reign
- Gulls Downed, 3-2, by Condors - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Jump Out To Early Lead, But Fall To Reign - San Jose Barracuda
- Wranglers Blank 'Birds - Calgary Wranglers
- Roadrunners Clinch Berth in 2024 AHL Playoffs - Tucson Roadrunners
- Jeffrey Viel Posts Lone Goal in Manitoba's Overtime Loss - Manitoba Moose
- Pitlick Scores in Last Second, Hogs Come Back to Win Shootout - Rockford IceHogs
- Griffins Clinch Playoff Berth With 5-2 Victory Over Cleveland - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Tokarski, Amerks Blank Crunch in Season Series Finale - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.