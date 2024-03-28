Reign Take Down Barracuda, 3-2

March 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign (35-21-3-4) successfully climbed out of a first period two-goal deficit with two strikes in the second before Taylor Ward scored the lone goal of the third to give them a 3-2 win over the San Jose Barracuda (20-31-9-2) on Wednesday night at Tech CU Arena. The win, combined with a loss for San Diego to Bakersfield, officially clinched the team a spot in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Charles Hudon, who returned to the lineup after missing four games with an injury, led the way for Ontario on the offensive end with a goal and an assist, while Akil Thomas scored for the fourth straight game and Aaron Dell stopped 34 shots to earn a win against his former team.

Date: March 27, 2024

Venue: Tech CU Arena - San Jose, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final ONT 0 2 1 3 SJ 2 0 0 2

Shots PP ONT 27 1/2 SJ 36 0/3

Three Stars -

1. Taylor Ward (ONT)

2. Brandon Coe (SJ)

3. Charles Hudon (ONT)

W: Aaron Dell

L: Magnus Chrona

Next Game: Saturday, March 30 vs. Bakersfield Condors | 6:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

