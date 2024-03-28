Jeffrey Viel Posts Lone Goal in Manitoba's Overtime Loss

The Manitoba Moose (28-31-2-1) took on the North Division's Toronto Marlies (30-21-9-2) on Wednesday evening at Canada Life Centre. Manitoba was coming off a 5-2 loss over Abbotsford on Sunday.

Toronto opened the scoring at the 7:20 mark of the first period with a goal from Tate Singleton. Singleton tracked the puck through a net-front scramble and eventually tapped it past a sprawling Thomas Milic. The goal was the lone scoring play of the opening frame. Manitoba outshot Toronto by a count of 9-8, but took to their dressing room down 1-0 after the first period of play. Milic ended the frame with seven stops, while Dennis Hildeby countered with nine of his own.

Manitoba tied the contest with a goal from Jeffrey Viel 5:13 into the middle period. Parker Ford drove the net and attempted a shot that ricocheted off a Marlies defender in front. The rebound bounced into the slot and Viel, who was following the play, beat Hildeby with a quick shot. Manitoba was outshot 5-4 by Toronto in the second frame, but carried a 1-1 tie into the final 20 minutes of play.

The two sides battled to a scoreless draw in the third period. Manitoba posted a 15-4 shot advantage in the stanza, but was unable to find the go-ahead marker past Hildeby. The horn sounded to call an end to regulation and with a single point on each side secured, the clubs geared up for overtime. Toronto netted the winning tally 51 seconds into overtime with a goal from Shaw. The Moose had collapsed to the front of the net and Shaw was granted multiple chances as the Marlies cycled the puck. The contest ended when Shaw took the Alex Steeves pass and hammered a one-timer into the back of the net. Milic was tagged with the loss and ended the contest with 17 stops, while Hildeby picked up the road victory on the strength of 27 saves of his own.

Quotable

"It was a tight game. Not many shots. It's a big point for us. It's too bad we couldn't have gotten two."

Statbook

Jeffrey Viel registered a new career-high with 32nd point of the season

Kristian Reichel reached the 30-point plateau for the first time in his AHL career

What's Next?

The Moose rematch with the Toronto Marlies at Canada Life Centre on Friday, March 29. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. The first 2000 fans through the gates will receive a Moose-themed beach tote bag.

