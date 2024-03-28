Wranglers Blank 'Birds

March 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

That's more like it.

The Wranglers picked up a big two points against the Coachella Valley Firebirds with a 2-0 win on Wednesday night.

Sam Morton scored his second goal since joining the Wranglers and William Stromgren continued his hot play with his sixth goal of the season and second in as many games.

Connor Murphy was back between the pipes for Calgary, making 34 saves for his first career AHL shutout.

The Wranglers opened the scoring in the first period on the powerplay.

Quick puck movement by the Wranglers made the difference, as Jakob Pelletier moved the puck to Jordan Oesterle, who quickly tipped a pass down to Morton who blasted a one-timer past Ales Stezka.

1-0 at the break.

The second period was scoreless, but the Wranglers would take the lead midway through the third frame.

Off a turnover in the offensive zone, Stromgren picked up the puck and, using Ben Jones as a screen in front, whipped a wicked wrist-shot past Stezka to double up the Calgary lead. 2-0.

Murphy shut the door the rest of the way to blank the Firebirds and pick up an important two points for the Wranglers.

